- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 June 5, 2017 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 2016 CAFR Presentation
4.2 Police Activity Update
4.3 Announcement of Comprehensive Plan Kick off Meeting
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 TIF Modification; Greens of Anoka TIF District
5.2 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Annual Report (SWPPP)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Waiving Monetary Limits for Liability Coverage and Annual Insurance
6.4 Issuance of Massage Therpist License; Tongpan Yang of Circle Pines @ Q-Salon & Spa, 3507 Round Lk Blvd
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Rezoning; Southeast Corner of 2nd Ave & Monroe St (2nd Reading)
7.1.B RES/Preliminary Plat; Bob Ehlen Park Addition, Southwest Corner of Remont ST & West Ln
7.1.C RES/Preliminary Plat; Tolberg Parkview North Side of Washington St at City Limits
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Approving TIF Modification; Greens of Anoka TIF District (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Approving Special Legislation Related to Greens of Anoka Redevelopment Tax Increment Financing District
9.3 RES/Approving Bids and Awarding Contract for Decorative Lights, East Main ST & SRP; Dakota Supply Group
9.4 RES/Anoka County CSAH 14 Overlay Project; Approve JPA with Anoka County
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Issuance of Special Events License; Discover Anoka Days, Sidewalk Sale Days & 5K Fun Run
11.2 Issuance of Special Events License; Anoka Community Mission, Inc., Pierce Street Block Party
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Round Up for Change Distribution
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 6-19-2017
