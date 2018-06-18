- 1. Call to Order
Oath of Office for Appointed Councilmember
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 May 29, 2018 Worksession
June 4, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Acknowledgement of Retirement; Pam Richer
4.2 Recap of Special Event; Jam by the Dam
4.3 Police Activity Update
4.4 2017 CAFR Presentation
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Resignation from Economic Development Commission; Elizabeth Barnett
6.4 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for La Anna White of Coon Rapids @ Anoka Massage & Pain Therapy, 710 East River Rd
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Preliminary Plat; BT Addition
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Recommended Approval of an LG230 Gambling Permit; Anoka Area Hockey Association, Raffle on 12/11/2018
9.2 RES/Amending 2018 Representation on Various Committees
9.3 RES/Appointing Election Judges for 2018 Elections
9.4 RES/Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2924 Euclid Ave
9.5 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of North Street Commercial Site (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 6-18-2018
Loading the player...