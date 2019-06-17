Anoka City Council 6-17-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 May 28, 2019 Worksession
June 3, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Presentation; WIPFLi 2018 Annual Audit
4.2 Proclamation; Anoka Women of Today Founders Day
4.3 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Modification to the Redevelopment Plan for the Anoka Redevelopment Project No. 1; Modifying the South Central Business Tax Increment Financing District and Adopting a Modification to the Tax Increment Financing Plan
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; Castle Field Association, 07/03/2019
6.4 Waiving Monetary Limits for Liability Coverage and Annual Issuance
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/2040 Comprehensive Plan Update/Submittal to the Met Council for Review
7.1.B RES/Site Plan Review; 730 Bunker Lake Blvd
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Official Intent to Reimburse Certain Expenditures of the City of Anoka Using the Proceeds of Tax Exempt Obligations to be Issued by the City
9.2 RES/Approving a Special Law Authorizing Tax Increment Financing Districts for Housing Purposes and Expenditures for the Commuter Rail Transit Village Tax Increment Financing District
9.3 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of 641 Jacob Lane (1st Reading)
9.4 RES/Adopting Anoka Municipal Utility's Distributed Energy Resource Interconnection Process
9.5 RES/Adopting Anoka Municipal Utility's Policy Regarding Distributed Energy Resources and Net Metering and Rules Governing the Interconnection of Cogeneration and Small Power Production
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 1st Quarter Financial Report
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
