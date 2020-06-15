- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 April 27, 2020 Worksession
May 26, 2020 Worksession
June 1, 2020 Closed Executive Session
June 1, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Presentation; WIPFLi 2019 Annual Audit
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Waiving Monetary Limits for Liability Coverage and Annual Insurance
6.4 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for McKenna Busche of Anoka & Anoka Massage & Pain Therapy, 710 East River Rd
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.4 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Denial of Zoning Text Amendment to Add Currency Exchange as a Permitted Use in the B-6 Zoning District
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 1st Quarter Financial Reports
12.2 Tentative Agendas
12.3 COVID-19; City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 6-15-2020
Loading the player...