- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 May 18, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 MS4 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan Annual Meeting
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/David Weekley Homes 4th and Rum River Planned Unit Development (2nd Reading)
7.1.B RES/David Weekley Homes Preliminary Plat and Site Plan
7.1.C ORD/Chapt 74, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-241 (f)(1); B-6 Permitted Uses
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances &Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of 4th and Johnson Site (2nd Reading)
9.2 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 731 Brighton Street
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19; City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 6-1-2020
