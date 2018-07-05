- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 April 16, 2018 Regular Mtg
April 23, 2018 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Car Show; Brad Holmbo
4.2 Proclamation; American Legion Auxiliary, Poppy Days, May 18 & 19, 2018
4.3 Proclamation; National Public Works Week 2108
4.4 Anoka All Class Reunion and Lions Tent Events
4.5 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommend Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit for Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center, 07-23-2018 Raffle
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Conditional Use Permit & Site Plan; Kwik Trip, 7th & Buchanan
7.1.B RES/Preliminary Plat; Kwik Trip, 7th & Buchanan
7.1.C RES/Final Plat; South Street Addition
7.1.D ORD/Amending Chpt 74 Zoning, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-241(f)(2) Conditional Uses, Relating to Indoor Shooting Range Use (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Approving Extension of Premises; Liquor License to Include Outdoor Patio Area; Misfits Saloon, 821 East River Rd
9.2 ORD/Amending Chpt 46, Article III, Section 46-61, Discharge of Firearms (1st Reading)
9.3 RES/Purchase Agreement for City's Purchase of 2917 Fairoak Avenue
9.4 RES/Declaring Vacancy on City Council and Establishing Process to Fill Vacancy
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of Appointment to Parks & Recreation Board
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- Closed Executive Session
RE: Property ID: 12-31-25-11-0173
(Closed Session Will be Held in the Council Executive Session Room)
Reconvene Regular Meeting
(Regular Meeting will Reconvene in the Council Chambers)
- Adjournment of Regular Meeting
Anoka City Council 5-7-2018
Loading the player...