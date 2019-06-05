Anoka City Council 5-6-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 April 15, 2019 Regular Mtg
April 22, 2019 Worksession
April 22, 2019 Board of Appeals & Equalization
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Tavern at Green Haven Owners, Jason & Sherry Tollette
4.2 Proclamation; American Legion Auxiliary, Poppy Days, May 17 & 18, 2019
4.3 Proclamation; National Public Works Week, May 19-25, 2019
4.4 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Salaries for Mayor & City Council (1st Reading)
9.2 RES/North Street Reconstruction Project; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment