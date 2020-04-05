Anoka City Council 5-4-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 April 20, 2020 Executive Session
April 20, 2020 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Tree Care/Arborist License; CAL Ventures LLC, dba: P&C Tree Service
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Recommending Approval for an LG214 Gambling Permit for Anoka Area Ice Arena Association at The Wheelhouse, 227 Jackson St.
9.2 RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Approving Purchase Agreement for Parcel 16 at 560 west Main Street
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts -Refinement of City Loan Program
- 13. Adjournment