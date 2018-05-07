Anoka City Council 5-21-2018

12.1 Tentative Agendas



Closed Executive Session



VOTE TO MOVE INTO A CLOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTE § 13D.05, SUBD 3, FOR THE PURPOSE OF DISCUSSING POTENTIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION(S)



RE: Property ID: 06-31-24-24-0083



RE: Property ID: 06-31-24-24-0084



RE: Property ID: 12-31-25-11-0173



(Closed Session will be Held in the Council Executive Session Room)



Reconvene Regular Meeting



(Regular Meeting will Reconvene in the Council Chambers)