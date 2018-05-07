Anoka City Council 5-21-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 May 7, 2018 Special Worksession
May 7, 2018 LBAE Mtg
May 7, 2018 Regular Mtg
May 7, 2018 Executive Session
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; American Legion National Legacy Run Day, August 23, 2018
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Issuance of On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St
RES/Issuance of On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; TRM Tree Service LLC, dba; Visions Tree Service
6.4 Temporary on-sale 3.2 Malt Liquor License; Anoka Lions Club, Lions International 100 Year Celebration, 06-10-2018
6.5 Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; 10K Brewing LLC, Jam by The Dam, 06-02-2018
6.6 Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Minnesota Food Truck Association, Anoka Food Truck Festival, July 21, 2018
6.7 Acceptance of Resignation from Economic Development Commission; Jessica Thunder
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Final Plat; Kwik Trip, 7th and Buchanan
7.1.B ORD/Amending Chpt 74 Zoning, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-241(f)(2) Conditional Uses, Relating to Indoor Shooting Range Use (2nd Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 ORD/Amending Chpt 46, Article III; Section 46-61, Discharge of Firearms (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/City-County Memorandum of Agreement; County-Owned Parcel, 7th & Buchanan
9.4 RES/Special Events License Exemptions; American Legion National Legacy Run
9.5 RES/Development Agreement; Kwik Trip, 7th & Buchanan
9.6 RES/Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 752 Jerome Street
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Issuance of Special Event License; Nice Music Inc., 10K Brewing LLC & MaGillycuddy's
11.2 Downtown Outdoor Seating-Temporary Sidewalk Platform Policy
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
Closed Executive Session
VOTE TO MOVE INTO A CLOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTE § 13D.05, SUBD 3, FOR THE PURPOSE OF DISCUSSING POTENTIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION(S)RE: Property ID: 06-31-24-24-0081
RE: Property ID: 06-31-24-24-0083
RE: Property ID: 06-31-24-24-0084
RE: Property ID: 12-31-25-11-0173
(Closed Session will be Held in the Council Executive Session Room)
Reconvene Regular Meeting
(Regular Meeting will Reconvene in the Council Chambers)
- 13. Adjournment of Regular Meeting
Anoka City Council 5-21-2018
