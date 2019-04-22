Anoka City Council 5-20-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 April 22, 2019 Worksession
May 6, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Amending Chpt 74 Zoning, Art. V, Div. 3, Section 74-237(b) B-2 Permitted Uses; Art. V, Div. 3, Section 74-241(f)(1), B-6 Permitted Uses (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Salaries for Mayor & City Council (2nd Reading)
9.2 RES/Moratorium on Enforcement of Anoka City Code, Chapter 22, Article IV. Relating to Sales from Vehicles on Streets
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment