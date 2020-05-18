- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 May 4, 2020 Local Boards of Appeals & Equalization
May 4, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
4.2 Proclamation; National Public Works Week: May 17-23, 2020
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 MnDOT TH-47 Resurfacing Project; Approve Permits for Temporary Construction on City Parcels
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/David Weekly Homes 4th and Rum River Planned Unit Development (1st Reading)
7.1.B RES/Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Fred Moore Campus, 1523 5th Ave
7.1.C ORD/Chpt 17, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-241 (f) (1); B-6 Permitted Uses (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of 4th Avenue and Grant St Development Site (1st Reading)
9.2 ORD/Homestead at Anoka, Inc. First Amendment to the Option Amendment (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/Assignment of Purchase Agreement; Eastview Meadows 2nd Addition
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of Appointment to Economic Development Commission; Quinn Garrick
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19; City Operations, Changes & Impacts - Questions, Comments & Discussion
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 5-18-2020
