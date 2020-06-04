Anoka City Council 4-6-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 March 16, 2020 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Massage Business License for Sapphire Massage LLC, 12 Bridge Square, Suite 202A
6.4 Issuance of a Massage Business License for Therapeutic Healing Massage LLC, 12 Bridge Square, Suite 202B
6.5 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Jennifer Cook of Sapphire Massage LLC, 12 Bridge Square, Suite 202A
6.6 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Marquelle Pagel of Therapeutic Healing Massage LLC, 12 Bridge Square, Suite 202B
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2020 Street Maintenance Project; Authorize Project
9.2 RES/Approving Development Agreement: Westgate of Anoka, LLC, Cutter and Reed
9.3 RES/Declaration of Emergency; Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment