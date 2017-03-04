- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 March 20, 2017 Regular Mtg
March 27, 2016 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Tree Care License; YTS Companies, Rogers,-MN
6.4 Issuance of Sale of Tobacco/Tobacco Related Products; Farid Associates, LLC, dba; Super America, 750 W Main St
6.5 Issuance of Off-Sale 3.2 Malt Liquor License; Farid Associates, LLC, dba; Super America, 750 W Main St
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
RES/Variance; MN Firearms, 2520 Ferry ST
RES/Site Plan; MN Firearms, 2520
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Green Haven Parkway Phase I; Approve Agreement with MnDOT
9.2 RES/Brisbin Area SRP; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract
9.3 RES/2017 Street Maintenance Project; Authorize Project
9.4 ORD/Amending Chpt 22, Article XII, Adult Establishments (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary of Ordinance Amending Chpt 22, Article XII, Adult Establishments
9.5 RES/500MCM Cable; Approve Bids and Award Purchase Contract
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 4-3-2017
