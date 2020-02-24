- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 February 24, 2020 Worksession
April 6, 2020 Regular Mtg.
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Tree City USA & Arbor Day 2020
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Wheelhouse LLC, 227 Jackson St.
RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Wheelhourse LLC, 227 Jackson St
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Purchase of a Portion of 747 Harrison Street for Right-of-Way Purposes (Bob Ehlen Area SRP Project)
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Wheelhouse LLC, 227 Jackson St (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Authorizing Approval of Appraised Values, Offers of Compensation and Acquisition by Eminent Domain - Part II (Partial Acquisition)
9.3 RES/Official Intent to Reimburse Certain Expenditures Using the Proceeds of Tax Exempt Obligations Issued by the City
9.4 RES/Temporary Change to Utility Billing & Collection Policy
9.5 ORD/Homestead at Anoka, Inc. First Amendment to the Option Agreement (1st Reading)
9.6 RES/Approving a Lot Split/Division of Two-Family Dwelling; 2304 State Ave
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 4-20-2020
