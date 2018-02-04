- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 March 19, 2018 Regular Mtg
March 26, 2018 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Highway 169 Project, Champlin MN, Project Schedule and Update
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday Liquor License; The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC
RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License; The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/A2017-037 Zoning Text Amendment, Ch 74, Article 1, Section 74-2 Definitions (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary of Zoning Text Amendment, Ch 74, Article 2, Section 74-2 Definitions
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License; The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Recommended Approval of an LG214 Premise Permit for Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center
9.3 ORD/Sale of Property; Western Street Parcel/PID#1-31-25-34-0057 (2nd Reading)
9.4 ORD/Amendment to 2018 Master Fee Schedule; Fee for Golf Cart/Utility Task Vehicles Permit (1st Reading)
9.5 RES/2018 Street Maintenance Project; Authorize Project
9.6 RES/Approve Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2903 Fairoak Avenue
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of Appointment to Planning Commission
11.2 Consideration of Appointment to Economic Development Commission
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 4-2-2018
