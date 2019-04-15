Anoka City Council 4-15-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 March 25, 2019 Worksession
April 1, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Tree City USA & Arbor Day 2019
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s) NONE
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; Cre8New Space Contracting LLC
6.4 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; Majestic Landcare LLC
6.5 Issuance of Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; 10K Brewing LLC, MaGillycuddy's, Nice Music LLC; Jam By the Dam, 6/2/2019
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Waste Reduction:
7.1.A Waste Reduction & Recycling Board Annual Report
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Salaries for Mayor & City Council (1st Reading)
9.2 RES/Approval of Purchase Agreement - City's Purchase of 2914 Euclid Ave
9.3 RES/City of Anoka Public Right-of-Way Small Cell Wireless Aesthetic Requirements and Construction Criteria Policy
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment