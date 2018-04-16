Anoka City Council 4-16-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 April 2, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Tree City USA & Arbor Day
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Wellhead Protection Plan Public Information
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; SavaTree, LLC
6.4 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Co
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 WRRB Annual Report
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Veterans Memorial Project; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract
9.2 ORD/Amendment to 2018 Master Fee Schedule; Fee for Golf Cart/Utility Task Vehicles Permit (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/Request for Comprehensive Plan Extension from Metropolitan Council
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of New Special Event (Annual) License; Skeeter Boar Center Open
11.2 Acceptance of Resignation from Councilmember Carl Anderson
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 First Quarter Financial Report
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
