Anoka City Council 4-1-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 March 18, 2019 Regular Mtg
March 25, 2019 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Car Show; Brad Holmbo
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract(s)
9.2 RES/2019 Street Maintenance Project; Authorize Project
9.3 RES/North Street Reconstruction Project; Designate No Parking Restriction on North Street from 7th Avenue to East City Limits
9.4 Motion to Amend Something Previously Adopted; ORD #2019-1705; Purchase Agreement with TLK Enterprises LLC for the City's Sale of the Woodbury House, 1632 South Ferry (2nd Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment