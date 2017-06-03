- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 February 20, 2017 Regular Mtg
February 27, 2017 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
4.2 Proclamation; A Day of Action to End Domestic Violence
4.3 Better Value Liquors; Information on Upcoming Wine Tasting Event
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions - None
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Green Haven Parkway Phase I; Approve Agreement AND Authorization to Execute an Agreement with St. Stephen's Church for TH-10 Access Closure
9.2 RES/Approve Joint Powers Agreement; Street Maintenance Program
9.3 ORD/Sale of Property; Bunker Industrial Site (2nd Reading)
9.4 ORD/Amending Chpt 38; Environmental; Article I, In General (1st Reading)
9.5 RES/East Main Street Infrastructure Improvement Project; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set Bid Date
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Future Use of Lots Adjacent to Bob Ehlen Park
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 3-6-2017
Loading the player...