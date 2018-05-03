- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 February 20, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Tree Care License; Rainbow Tree Company
6.4 Issuance of Tobacco License; Absara Inc., DBA: Anoka Shell
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/2nd Ave & Monroe Lennar Townhome Project; Planned Residential Development (2nd Reading)
7.1.B RES/2nd Ave & Monroe Lennar Townhome Project; Preliminary Plat & Site Plan Review
7.1.C ORD/Amending Chapter 74 Section 74-2 Definitions and Chapter 74, Section 74-265(h)(2)b. Conditional Uses (2nd Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Chapter 62; Traffic and Vehicles, and Establishing Article VI. Use of Motorized Golf Carts and Utility Task Vehicles (1st Reading)
9.2 RES/Amending JPA: Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 3-5-2018
