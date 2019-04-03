Anoka City Council 3-4-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 February 11, 2019 Goals Session
February 19, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License; Main Street Market Company, 115 E Main St, Anoka (Applicants Have Withdrawn Application)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG240B Bingo Permit for Anoka Knights of Columbus at Church of St Stephen on 04/13/2019
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Establishing Chpt 2, Article VI, Division 7; Relating to the Waste Reduction & Recycling Board (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary Resolution of Chpt 2, Article VI, Division 7. Waste Reduction & Recycling Board
9.2 RES/Approving an Encroachment Agreement for Lot 6, Block 2, Anoka Enterprise Park Second Addition/3601 Thurston Ave
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Appointment to Heritage Preservation Commission
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment