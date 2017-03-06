- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 March 6, 2017 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Consideration of a Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Minnesota Food Truck Association
6.4 Issuance of a Tree Care/Arborist License; Treecology, LLC
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Final Plat; Eastview Meadows First Addition (11th Ave & North St
7.1.B RES/Site Plan; Wellness Center on Lot 1 Block 2 Eastview Meadows First Addition (Northeast Corner of 11th Ave & North St
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Chpt 22, Article XII, Adult Establishments (1st Reading)
9.2 ORD/Amending Chpt 38; Environmental; Article I, In General (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary of Ordinance Amending Chpt 38, Article I
9.3 RES/2016 Budget Adjustments and Rollovers to 2017
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of a New Annual Special Event; Anoka Food Truck Festival
11.2 Approval of 2017-2018 Labor Agreement; Patrol Officers
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 3-20-2017
