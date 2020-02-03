Anoka City Council 3-2-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 27, 2020 Worksession
February 10, 2020 Goals Session
February 18, 2020 Closed Executive Session
February 18, 2020 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of and LG240B Bingo Permit; Anoka Knights of Columbus (04/04/2020 @ Church of St. Stephen)
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Accepting Bids for Demolition of Properties at 2914 Euclid Avenue, 2825 Fairoak Avenue, 762 Jerome Street and 2912 Verndale Avenue
9.2 ORD/Amending 2020 Master Fee Schedule; Aquatic Center Seasonal Pass Fee (2nd Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment