- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 March 5, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Olympic Ice Maker; Bob Erickson
4.2 Castle Field Association; Presentation of Check
4.3 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit; Church of St Stephen, Spring Raffle Fiesta, 05/12/2018
6.4 Issuance of a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; Church of St Stephen
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/A2017-037 Zoning Text Amendment, Ch 74, Article 1, Section 74-2 Definitions (1st Reading)
7.1.B RES/A2018-001 Conditional Use Permit/Site Plan Review - 1140 Bunker Lake Blvd
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2018 SSIP; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract
9.2 RES/2018 SRP; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract
9.3 RES/Recommended Approval of an LG214 Gambling Permit; Competition Cheer Spirit Boost Club at Pizza Man
9.4 ORD/Amending Chapter 62; Traffic and Vehicles, and Establishing Article VI
Use of Motorized Golf Carts and Utility Task Vehicles (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary Resolution Amending Chapter 62; Traffic and Vehicles, and Establishing Article VI. Use of Motorized Golf Carts and Utility Task Vehicles
9.5 ORD/Sale of Property; Western Street Parcel/PID#-1-31-25-34-0057 (1st Reading)
RES/2017 Budget Amendments and Rollovers to 2018
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 3-19-2018
