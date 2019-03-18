Anoka City Council 3-18-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 28, 2019 Worksession
February 25, 2019 Worksession
March 4, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; J&C Tree Services, LLC
6.4 Issuance of 3.2 Malt Liquor License; Vikroh Resources LLC, dba; Super America, 750 W Main St
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinance & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Accepting Bid for Demolition of Properties at 2928 Euclid Ave, 2929 Fairoak Ave & 2616 4th Ave
9.2 RES/Interim Use Permit; 440 Pierce St
9.3 RES//Conditional Use Permit; 220 Madison St &
RES/Conditional Use Permit; 226 Madison St
9.4 RES/Variance; 2224 4th Ave
9.5 RES/2018 Budget Amendments and Rollovers to 2019
9.6 RES/Accepting Donations & Contributions in 2018
9.7 RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Joint Powers Agreement with the City of Coon Rapids (Street Renewal Project Area)
9.8 RES/North Street Reconstruction Project; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set a Bid Date
9.9 RES/Municipal State Aide System Revisions; Establishing Municipal State Aid Streets
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Approval of 2019 Through 2021 Labor Contract; Patrol Unit
Approval of 2019 Through 2021 Labor Contract; Sergeants Unit
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 4th Quarter Financial Report
12.2 Bi-Annual Distribution of Round-Up Funds
12.3 Governor's News Conference for the TH47 Railroad Grade Separation Project
12.4 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment