- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 March 2, 2020 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Anoka Lions Club for Divas for Diabetes @ Anoka Armory, 5/16/2020
6.4 Issuance of a Tree Care/Arborist License; Northern Clearing Inc.
6.3 Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Anoka Lions Club for Divas for Diabetes @ Anoka Armory, 5/16/2020
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Approving Variances for Building Setbacks and Impervious Lot Coverage; 1803 8th Ave
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract(s)
9.2 RES/Mississippi River Community Park Riverbank Stabilization Project; Approve Clean Water Fund Grant Agreement with the Board of Water and Soil Resources; Order Project and Authorize Preparation of Plans & Specifications
9.3 RES RES/Accepting Donations & Contributions for 2019
9.4 RES/Authorizing Revision of 2019 Budget Department & Carryover to 2020
9.5 RES/Declaration of Emergency, Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 4th Quarter Financial Report
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 3-16-2020
Loading the player...