- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 16, 2018 Regular Mtg
January 22, 2018 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Winterfest
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG230 Bingo Permit for Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association at Winterfest on 2/10/2018
6.4 Recommended Approval of an LG240B Bingo Permit for Anoka Today ALANO 2/17/2018
6.5 Issuance of a Massage Business License for Better Life Massage, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102
6.6 Issuance of a Massage Therapise License for Rui Luo at Better Life Massage, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102
6.7 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for He Bai at Better Life Massage, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/US Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Supporting Pursuit for Corridors of Commerce Program for Funding
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Appointment to Utility Advisory Board; Brian Lindman
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 2-5-2018
Loading the player...