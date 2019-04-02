Anoka City Council 2-4-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 22, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update/Demonstration and Policy Review of Body Cams
- 5. Public Hearing(s) NONE
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Tobacco License for SuperAmerica; AKA: Vikroh Resources LLC, 750 W Main Street
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Commission:
7.1.A RES/Conditional Use Permit; Proposed Event Center, 111 Harrison St
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Sale of Woodbury House, 1632 S Ferry St (1st Reading)
9.2 RES/Acceptance of Gift of Land; 2400 Maple Lane
RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Plans & Specifications
9.3 Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set BId Date
9.4 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of City Owned Parking Lot Area (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment