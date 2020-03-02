- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 21, 2020 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Tree Care/Arborist License; Neighborhood Tree Care, LLC
6.4 Issuance of a Massage Business License for Aleesha D Acupuncture, LLC, 207 E Main St
6.5 Issuance of a Tree Care/Arborist License; D-R Contracting
6.6 US Highway 10/169 Improvements Project; Approve Joint Power Agreement with Anoka County for Local Road Improvement Program Funds
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Accept Bids and Award Bid for Golf Maintenance Facility
9.2 ORD/Amending Chpt 22, Article X, Relating to the Sale of Tobacco & Tobacco Products (1st Reading)
9.3 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid & Set a Bid Date
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 2-3-2020
