- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 February 6, 2017 Regular Mtg.
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG240B Bingo Permit; Anoka Knights of Columbus
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items
7.1.A ORD/Rezoning to Planned Unit Development; 11th Avenue Townhomes, City of Anoka (2nd Reading)
7.1.B RES/Site Plan and Preliminary Plat Approval; 11th Avenue Townhomes, City of Anoka
7.1.C RES/Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Approval; 815-833 North St, City of Anoka
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2017 Brisbin Area SRP; Approve Plans & Specifications. Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set Bid Date
9.2 RES/2017 Christian Hill SRP; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set Bid Date
9.3 RES/2017 Green Haven Parkway Phase I; Approve Plans & Specifications and Authorize Advertisement for Bids
9.4 RES/Approve Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County; CSAH 7 @ Grant St/CSAH 31 Traffic Signal Replacement
9.5 RES/Adopting 2017-2018 City Goals
9.6 ORD/Sale of Property; Bunker Industrial Site (1st Reading)
9.7 RES/Amending Appointment to Various Committees; Youth First Appointment
9.8 RES/Budget Amendment; Purchase of Mower
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 2-21-2017
