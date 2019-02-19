Anoka City Council 2-19-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 February 4, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 On-Sale Wine/Strong Beer/3.2 Mal Liquor License; Ambi Wine Bar LLC, 2015 2nd Ave, Anoka
RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Wine/Strong Beer/3.2 Malt Liquor License; Ambi Wine Bar LLC, 2015 2nd Ave, Anoka
5.2 Wellhead Protection Plan & Public Hearing
5.3 Vacating a Portion of Drainage and Utility Easement for Lot 6, Block 2, Anoka Enterprise Park Second Addition/3601 Thurston Ave
RES/Vacating a Portion of Drainage and Utility Easement for Lot 6, Block 2, Anoka Enterprise Park Second Addition/3601 Thurston Ave
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit for Church of St Stephen, 525 Jackson St, 04/27/2019 (Raffle)
6.4 Approval of a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License for Church of St Stephen, 525 Jackson St, 04/27/2019 (Spring Fling)
6.5 Issuance of Massage Therapist License for Brianna Moliter of Anoka @ Anoka Massage & Pain Therapy, 710 East River Rd
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Parks & Recreation Board
7.1.A Annual Park Project Review
7.1.B Rudy Johnson Park Master Plan
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Wine/Strong Beer/3.2 Malt Liquor License; Ambi Wine Bar LLC, 2015 2nd Ave, Anoka (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Vacating a Portion of Drainage and Utility Easement for Lot 6, Block 2, Anoka Enterprise Park Second Addition/3601 Thurston Ave (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 ORD/Establishing Chpt 2, Article VI, Division 7; Relating to the Waste Reduction & Recycling Board (1st Reading)
9.4 RES/Approving Agreement for Collection of Soft Recyclables with Great Lakes Recycling Inc d/b/a Simple Recycling
9.5 ORD/Purchase Agreement; Sale of Woodbury House, 1632 S Ferry St (2nd Reading)
9.6 RES/Adopting 2019-2020 Goals
9.7 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of City Owned Parking Lot Area (2nd Reading)
9.8 RES/Dedication of a Trail Easement for that Part of Lot 6, Pillsbury-Washington Subdivision
9.9 RES/Development Agreement Between City of Anoka and BRB Development LLC
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment