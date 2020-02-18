Anoka City Council 2-18-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 February 3, 2020 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Approving a Senior/Disabled Deferment for Timothy & Christine Swonger, 724 Polk St
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Chpt 22, Article X, Relating to the Sale of Tobacco & Tobacco Products
9.2 ORD/Amending 2020 Master Fee Schedule; Aquatic Center Seasonal Pass Fee (1st Reading)
9.3 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of 7th Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd Site (2nd Reading)
9.4 RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Authorizing Approval of Appraised Values, Offers of Compensation, and Acquisition by Eminent Domain - Part I (Full Acquisition)
9.5 RES/Green Haven Parkway Phase II; Authorizing Approval of Appraised Value, Offer of Compensation, and Acquisition by Eminent Domain
9.6 RES/Adopting 2020-2021 City Goals
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Approval of Labor Contracts; 2020 Thru 2022; Electric, Parks/Streets & Sewer/Water
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Update/Reminder; MN Highway 47 (St Francis Boulevard) Between Anoka County Fairgrounds and Bunker Lake Boulevard Open House, February 20th, 5 pm - 7 pm @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
