Anoka City Council 12-3-2018

5.1 Vacating Certain Pedestrian Trail Easements and Property for Ingress/Egress for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates



RES/Vacating Certain Pedestrian Trail Easements for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates



RES/Vacating Certain Property for Ingress/Egress Purposes for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates