Anoka City Council 12-3-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 November 19, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Vacating Certain Pedestrian Trail Easements and Property for Ingress/Egress for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates
RES/Vacating Certain Pedestrian Trail Easements for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates
RES/Vacating Certain Property for Ingress/Egress Purposes for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates
5.2 2019 City Budget & Levy
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 2017 Brisbin Area SRP Project; Final Payment & Project Close-Out
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: None
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Vacating Certain Pedestrian Trail Easements for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates
RES/Vacating Certain Property for Ingress/Egress Purposes for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates (BOTH RESOLUTIONS ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Dedication of Pedestrian Trail Easement for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates
RES/Dedication of Access Easement for Lot 2, Block 1, Woodbury House Estates
9.3 RES/Purchase Agreement for City's Purchase of 2929 Fairoak
9.4 RES/Reasonable Accommodations Request; 328 Washington St
9.5 ORD/Adopting 2019 Master Fee Schedule (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Annual Appointments to Boards & Commissions
11.2 Approval of Non-Union Health Insurance City Contribution
11.3 Approval of Dental Insurance Policy
11.4 Approval of Non-Union Wage Adjustments
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment