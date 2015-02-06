Anoka City Council 12-20-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1 Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday License; 23 & E, dba; Misfits Saloon, 821 E River Rd. RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday License; 23 & E, dba; Misfits Saloon, 821 E River Rd
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATIONS
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday License; 23 & E, dba; Misfits Saloon, 821 E River Rd. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/Adopting the Budget for the Year 2022. RES/Adopting a Levy for the Year 2021, Collectible in 2022.
- 9.3. ORD/Amending Chpt 14, Animals; Relating to the Licensing and Inoculation of Dogs. (2nd Reading)
- 9.4. ORD/Amending City Charter, Section 2.07, Salaries. (2nd Reading)
- 9.5. ORD/Adopting Master Fee Schedule for 2022. (2nd Reading)
- 9.6. ORD/Amending Chpt 78, Article IX, Division 1, Section 78-562, Walls, Fences & Hedges. (1st Reading)
- 9.7. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Chpt 78, Article V, Division 3, Section 78-265(c), B-1 Highway Business Conditional Uses & Chapter 78, Article V, Division 3, Section 78-265(i) Specific Conditional Use Permit Standards. (1st Reading)
- 9.8. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project - Swede Town Phase II; Approve Feasibility Report and Set Public Improvement Hearing.
- 9.9. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project - Swede Town Phase II; Set Assessment Hearing
- 9.10. RES/2022 Street Surface Improvement Project; Approve Feasibility Report and Waive Public Improvement Hearing.
- 9.11. RES/Amending Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka-Champlin Fire Board.
- 9.12. RES/Approving LELS #255 Sergeant Unit Labor Contract for 2022, 2023 & 2024.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Distribution of 2nd Half of Round-Up Funds.
- 11.2. Ambi Wine Bar License Renewal.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 3rd Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT