Anoka City Council 12-2-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 November 18, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Public Improvement Hearing (Street Surface Improvement Project)
RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Order Project and Authorize Preparation of Plans & Specifications (Street Surface Improvement Project)
5.2 2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Public Improvement Hearing (Bob Ehlen Drive Area SRP Project)
RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications (Bob Ehlen Drive Area SRP Project)
5.3 2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Public Assessment Hearing (Bob Ehlen Drive Area SRP Project)
RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Public Assessment Hearing (Bob Ehlen Drive Area SRP Project)
5.4 2020 City Budget & Levy
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 2018 Street Renewal Project; Final Payment & Project Close-Out
6.4 2018 Street Surface Improvement Project; Final Payment & Project Close-Out
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Park Board Items
7.1.A 2019 Aquatic Center Annual Report
7.2 Planning Items: None
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications (Street Surface Improvement Project) (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications (Bob Ehlen Area SRP Project) (ACTUED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Adopt Assessment Roll (Bob Ehlen Area SRP Project) (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.4 ORD/2020 Master Fee Schedule (1st Reading)
9.5 RES/Adopting of the Anoka County 2019 Multi-Jurisdictional All-Hazards Mitigation Plan
9.6 RES/Providing for the Sale of $8,815,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A
9.7 ORD/Authorizing the Sale of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2020A in an Amount not the Exceed $8,850,000 (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Annual Appointments to Boards/Commissions
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Update/Reminder; Anoka Highway 10 Corridor Open House, December 10th, 4:30 to 6:30 pm @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 12-2-2019
