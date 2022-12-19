Anoka City Council 12-19-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Anoka Lions Club; Recap of the Halloween Tent Events.
- 4.2. Introduction; Officer Holton & Canine Kane and Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Sewer Utility Rate Increase.
- 9.2. RES/Water Utility Rate Increase.
- 9.3. ORD/Adopting the 2023 Master Fee Schedule. (2nd Reading)
- 9.4. RES/Adopting the Budget for the Year 2023.
- 9.5. RES/Adopting a Levy for the Year 2022, Collectible in 2023.
- 9.6. RES/Approve and Execute the Delegated Contracting Process Agreement with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Consideration of Approving City of Anoka Road Right-of-Way Plant No. 1 for Right-of Way Dedication to the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTSS
12.1. Distribution of 2nd Half Round-up Funds.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT