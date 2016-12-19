- 1. Call to Order
Oath of Office: Brian Wesp
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 December 5, 2016 Regular Mtg.
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Lions Club;Halloween Events Recap
4.2 Downtown Security/City-Wide Activity
4.3 Anoka Young Artists Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Annual Renewal of Currency Exchange License; The UnBank Company LLP, 205 E Main St. (TO BE ACTED UPON WITHIN CONSENT AGENDA)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Annual Renewal of Currency Exchange License; The UnBank Company LLP, 205 E Main St
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1.A. RES/Revocation of an Expired Variance; 840 River Lane, City of Anoka, A2014-17
7.1.B. ORD/Rezoning to Planned Unit Development; 11th Avenue Townhomes, City of Anoka (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Anoka City Charter (2nd Reading)
9.2 ORD/Adopting 2017 Master Fee Schedule (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/Cancellation of 2017 Debt Levy
9.4 RES/Adoption 2016-2017 City Levy
9.5 RES/Adopting 2017 City Budget
9.6 RES/2017 Brisbin Area SRP; Accepting Feasibility Report and Set Public Improvement Hearing
9.7 RES/2017 Brisbin Area SRP; Set Assessment Hearing
9.8 RES/2017 Christian Hills Area SRP; Accepting Feasibility Report and Set Public Improvement Hearing
9.9 RES/2017 Christian Hills Area SRP; Set Assessment Hearing
9.10 ORD/Amending Woodbury Lease/The Mad Hatter (2nd Reading)
9.11 RES/Adopting Fund Balance Commitments for the Year Ending 2016
9.12 RES/Approve Purchase Agreement for the Purchase for the Purchase of 2828 Fairoak
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Approval of Non-Union Health Insurance City Contribution
11.2 Approval of Dental Insurance Policy
11.3 Approval of Non-Union Wage Adjustments
11.4 Appointment to Economic Development Commission; Elizabeth Barnett
11.5 Appointment to Waste Reduction & Recycling; Diane Grinde
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Distribution of Round-up Funds
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 12-19-2016
