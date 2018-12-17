Anoka City Council 12-17-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 December 3, 2018 Regular Mtg & Closed Executive Session for City Manage Annual Review
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Public Improvement Hearing
RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Order Project & Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications
5.2 2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Assessment Hearing (SRP Project Area)
RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement; Adopt Assessment Roll (SRP Project Area)
5.3 Annual Renewal of Currency Exchange License; The UnBank Company LLP, 2015 E Main St. (TO BE ACTED UPON WITHIN CONSENT AGENDA)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Annual Renewal of Currency Exchange License; The UnBank Company LLP, 2015 E Main St
6.4 Resignation from Economic Development Commission; Dr. Gene Dvoracek
6.5 Issuance of a Tobacco License for Premier Vapor; AKA: Fusion Corp., 3507 Round Lake Blvd, Suite 400
6.6 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Katelyn Sjoquist of Coon Rapids @ Anoka Massage & Pain Therapy, 710 E E River Rd
6.7 Resignation from Economic Development Commission; Randy Diers
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: None
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Order Project & Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement; Adopt Assessment Roll (SRP Project Area) (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 RES/Termination of Lease of Property with Eagle's Healing Nest
9.4 ORD/Approving Lease of Property to Haven for Heroes, 3300 4th Ave; The Cottages (2nd Reading)
9.5 RES/Approving Contract with Otting House Movers, LLC for Relocation of Homes in Highland Park Neighborhood
9.6 RES/Annual Designation if Election Precincts
9.7 ORD/Adopting 2019 Master Fee Schedule (2nd Reading)
9.8 RES/Adopting 2019 City Levy
9.9 RES/Adopting 2019 City Budget
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment