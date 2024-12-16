Anoka City Council 12-16-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1.December 2, 2024 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday Liquor License; Ambi Wine Bar, 2015 - 2nd Ave. RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday Liquor License; Ambi Wine Bar, 2015 - 2nd Ave.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday Liquor License; Ambi Wine Bar, 2015 - 2nd Ave. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. ORD/Amending City Charter adding Section 13.13; Voter Approval of City-Organized Solid Waste Collection Process. (2nd Reading)
- 9.3.a. RES/Adopting the Budget for the Year 2025.
- 9.3.b. RES/Adopting a Levy for the Year 2024, Collectible in 2025.
- 9.4.a. ORD/Amending Chapter 22 Business and Service: Establishing Article XIV Regulation of Adult Use Cannabis Business Operations. (2nd Reading)
- 9.4.b. RES/Summary of Ordinance Amending Chapter 22 Business and Service: Establishing Article XIV Regulation of Adult Use Cannabis Business Operations.
- 9.5.a. ORD/Zoning Text Amendments Related to Cannabis Business Retail Use; Amending Chapter 78 – Zoning, Sections: 78-2 – Definitions, 78-265 – B-1 Highway Business District, 78-266 – B-2 Shopping Center Business District, Section 78-269 – B-5 Regional Business District, Section 78-270 – B-6 Neighborhood Commercial Business District, 78-316 – Main Street Mixed-use District. (2nd Reading)
- 9.5.b. RES/Summary Resolution of Ordinance Related to Cannabis Business Retail Use.
- 9.6. ORD/Accepting Offers for Vacant Lot at River Avenue and Madison Street. (2nd Reading)
- 9.7.a. ORD/Amending Chapter 50 Property Maintenance Article II. Rental Licensing and Crime Free Housing. (2nd Reading)
- 9.7.b. RES/Summary Resolution of Ordinance Related to Rental Licensing and Crime Free Housing.
- 9.8. RES/Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI): Approve Bids and Award Contract.
- 9.9. ORD/Amendment to 2025 Master Fee Schedule, Increase to Recycling Fees. (2nd Reading)
- 9.10. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Approve Advancement of Municipal State Aid Funds.
- 9.11. RES/Consideration of First Amendment to Purchase Agreement: 649 Garfield Street, L.H. Bolduc.
- 9.12. RES/Authorizing of an Interfund Loan from Electric to the Golf Fund to Purchase; 649 Garfield Street, Anoka, MN 55303
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Annual Appointments to Boards & Commissions.
- 11.2. Recommended Appointments to Charter Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Distribution of 2nd Half of Round-up Funds.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- RECOGNITION OF SERVICE TO THE CITY
• Councilmember Brian Wesp
• Mayor Phil Rice
- ADJOURNMENT