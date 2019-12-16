Anoka City Council 12-16-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 November 25, 2019 Worksession
December 2, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Cross Country Ski Update
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Public Improvement Hearing (Monroe Area SRP Project)
RE?2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications (Monroe Area SRP Project)
5.2 2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Public Assessment Hearing (Monroe Area SRP Project)
RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Adopt Assessment Roll (Monroe Area SRP Project)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Approving a Senior/Disabled Deferment for Wallace & Donna Medin, 753 Polk St
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/American Club Senior Cooperative Planned Residential Development (1st Reading)
7.1.B ORD/Westgate Senior Living of Anoka Planned Residential Development (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications (Monroe Area SRP Project)(ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC ASSESSMENT HEARING)
9.2 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Adopt Assessment Roll (Monroe Area SRP Project)(ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 RES/Approving Plans & Specifications and Advertisement for Bids for Golf Maintenance Facility
9.4 ORD/Amending Lease Agreement with Anoka County for Real Property and Facilities at the Rum River Human Services Center Property - 3300 4th Avenue (1st Reading)
9.5 ORD/2020 Master Fee Scheduled (2nd Reading)
9.6 ORD/Amendment to City Charter, Section 2.05; Vacancies in Elected Office (1st Reading)
9.7 ORD/Amending to City Charter, Section 2.07, Salaries (1st Reading)
9.8 RES/Adopting 2020 City Levy
9.9 RES/Adopting 2020 City Budget
9.10 ORD/Authorizing the Sale of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2020A in an Amount not to Exceed $8,850,000 (2nd Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Appointment to Utility Advisor Board; Gary Semmel
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Final Distribution of 2019 Round-Up Funds and Policy Amendment
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Closed Executive Session
