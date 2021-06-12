Anoka City Council 12-06-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Swearing in of Officer Adam Schutte & Police Activity.
- 4.2. Resident Mark Nupen; Regarding City Code Chpt 78, Article IX, Division 2, Section 78-611(a), Relating to Parking of Motor Vehicles and Trailers.
- 4.3. Receive Outstanding Conservationist Award from Anoka County Conservation District.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
Amendments to City Charter; Section 2.05, Vacancies in Elected Offices & Section 2.07, Salaries.
ORD/Amending City Charter, Section 2.05, Vacancies in Elected Offices. (1st Reading).
ORD/Amending City Charter, Section 2.07, Salaries. (1st Reading)
- 5.2. Budget & Levy Presentation.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1.Park Board Items
7.1.A. 2021 Aquatic Center Annual Report.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
ORD/Amending City Charter, Section 2.05, Vacancies in Elected Offices. (1st Reading). (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
ORD/Amending City Charter, Section 2.07, Salaries. (1st Reading) (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/Recommended Approval of an LG230 Gambling Permit for Anoka Area Hockey Association for a Raffle on 12/14/2021 at 4111 N 7th Ave, Anoka.
- 9.3. RES/Approving an Electric Fixed Rate Increase. (Previously Postponed for 2nd Reading)
- 9.4. ORD/Adopting 2022 Master Fee Schedule. (1st Reading)
- 9.5. ORD/Amending Chpt 14, Animals; Relating to the Licensing and Inoculation of Dogs. (1st Reading)
- 9.6. RES/Adopting 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Annual Appointments to Boards & Commissions.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT