- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 November 20, 2017 Regular Mtg
November 27, 2017 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 2018 City Levy & Budget
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Acceptance of Resignation from Althea Maravelas from the HRA
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Parks & Recreation Board
7.1.A Annual Aquatic Center Report
7.1.B Presentation of Concept Plan for Veteran's Memorial Park
RES/Relocation of Veteran's Memorial; Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing, and Authorize Preparation of Plans and Specifications
7.2 Planning Items
7.2.A ORD; Zoning Text Amendment to Chpt 74, Article V, Division 5. Section 74-266, Transit Oriented Development District (TOD) 2nd Reading
RES/Approving a Summary Publication of Ordinance Amending Chpt 74, Article V, Division 5, Section 74-266, Transit Oriented Development District
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Relocation of Veteran's Memorial; Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing, & Authorize Preparation of Plans and Specifications (ACTED UPON UNDER SECTION 7.1)
9.2 ORD/Adopting 2018 Master Fee Schedule (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Annual Appointments to Boards & Commissions
11.2 Approval of Non-Union Health Insurance City Contribution
11.3 Approval of Dental Insurance Policy
11.4 Approval of Non-Union Wage Adjustments
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Distribution of Round-Up Funds
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 20. Adjournment of Regular Meeting
Anoka City Council 12-04-2017
