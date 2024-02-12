Anoka City Council 12-02-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
November 13, 2024 Special Meeting.
November 18, 2024 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1 2025 Budget & Levy Presentation.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Park Board Item:
7.1.A 2024 Aquatic Center Annual Report.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Amending City Charter Adding Section 13.13; Voter Approval of City-Organized Solid Waste Collection Process. (1st Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Approval of Anoka Station Area Master Plan Update.
- 9.3. RES/Consenting to the Use of Special Revenue Funds.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Adopting an Amended Street Reconstruction Assessment Policy.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT