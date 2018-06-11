- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 October 15, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Public Hearing With Respect to the Issuance of Revenue Obligations by the City of Bethel
RES/Issuance of Revenue Obligations by the City of Bethel
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG240B Bingo Permit
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Parks & Recreation Board
7.1.A Annual Aquatic Center Report
7.2 Planning Items
7.2.A ORD/Amending Chpt 74, Article IX, Division 1, Establishing Section 74-493; Prohibited Dwelling Units (2nd Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of Revenue Obligations by the City of Bethel (ACTED UPON AFTER THE PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Purchase Agreement for City's Purchase of 2928 Euclid Ave
9.3 RES/Purchase Agreement for City's Purchase of 3014 Verndale
9.4 RES/Purchase Agreement for City's Purchase of 2903 Euclid Ave
9.5 ORD/Amending Chpt 48 Property Maintenance Standards, Art. II Section 48-43 Rental Density for Detached Single-Family Rental Dwellings (1st Reading)
9.6 RES/2019 Street Renewal Project; Accepting Feasibility Report & Set Public Improvement Hearing and Consolidating with the 2019 SSIP Project
9.7 RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Set Assessment Hearing (SRP Project Area)
9.8 RES/2019 Street Surface Improvement Project; Accepting Feasibility Report & Set Public Improvement Hearing and Consolidating with the 2019 SRP Project
9.9 RES/US Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Approve Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County
9.10 RES/Authorizing Staff to Donate the Anoka Car Show Donations to Boy Scout Troop 233
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 11-6-2018
