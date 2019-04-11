- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 October 21, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Massage Business License for Q-Salon & Spa, 3507 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 500
6.4 Issuance of an Off-Sale 3.2 Liquor License; Vikroh Resources LLC, dba/ Vikroh Resources LLC/BP, 3770 N 7th Ave
6.5 Issuance of an Off-Sale 3.2 Liquor License; Kwik Trip, Inc., dba; Kwik Trip #1017, 617 Buchanan St
6.6 Issuance of a Tobacco License for Kwik Trip, Inc., dba; Kwik Trip #1017, 617 Buchanan St
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1A RES/Approving a Conditional Use Permit, and Site Plan; Golf Maintenance Facility, Greenhaven Road and State Street
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Amending JPA: For a Coalition of Metropolitan Communities
9.2 RES/Designating Voting Precincts for 2020 Elections & RES/Designating Election Judges for 2020 Elections
9.3 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2912 Verndale Avenue
9.4 ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; 641 Jacob Lane (2nd Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 11-4-2019
