- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 November 6, 2017 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Brad Holmbo - Car Show Overview
4.2 Jesse Hauf, 10K Brewing - Special Event/Charity Concert Recap
4.3 Allen Ackland; Questions Related to Building Requirements Pertaining to Public Access on River Lane
4.4 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Public Hearing on Suspension of Rental License
RES/752 Main Street Suspension of Rental License
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Massage Therapist License for Bridget Duerr @ Massage & Pain Therapy; 710 East River Road
6.4 Issuance of Used Motor Vehicle Sales; Precision Motor Sales, LLC, 822 E River Rd
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commission
7.1 Planning Items
7.1.A ORD/Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment, Chapter 74, Article V, Division 5, Section 74-266, Transit Oriented Development District (TOD). (1st Reading)
7.1.B RES/822 East River Road CUP Amendment
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/752 Main Street Suspension of Rental License. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Police Department Participation in 1033 Program
9.3 ORD/Amending Salaries of Mayor & City Councilmembers (1st Reading)
9.4 RES/2018 SRP & SSIP Projects; Approve Advancement of Municipal State Aid Funds
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Approval to Fill Finance Director Position
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 11-20-2017
