Anoka City Council 11-2-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 October 19, 2020 Executive Session
October 19, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Amending Chpt 78 Zoning, Article V, Division 5, Section 78-316(3)(a), and Chpt 78 Zoning, Art. 1, Section 78-2 Definitions. (Adding Definition and Use of Vet Center)(1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Approving CARES Act Grant Funds to Businesses
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Riverside Development; Development Access, David Weekley Homes
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment