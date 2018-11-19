Anoka City Council 11-19-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 October 29, 2018 Worksession
October 29, 2018 Executive Session
November 5, 2018 Regular Mtg
November 14, 2018 Special Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Lions Club; Recap of Halloween Activities & All-Class Reunion
4.2 American Legion; Recap of Veteran's Day Service
4.3 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Stormwater Rate Increase
RES/Approving a Storm Rate Increase
5.2 Recycling Rate Increase
RES/Approving a Recycling Rate Increase
5.3 Sewer Utility Rate Increase
RES/Approving a Sewer Utility Rate Increase
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Approving a Stormwater Rate Increase (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2. RES/Approving a Recycling Increase (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 RES/Approving a Sewer Utility Rate Increase (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.4 ORD/Amending Chpt 48 Property Maintenance Standards, Art II, Section 48-43 Rental Density for Detached Single-Family Rental Dwellings (2nd Reading)
9.5 RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement Project and North Street Reconstruction Project; Approve Advancement of Municipal State Aid Funds
9.6 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2nd Avenue & Harrison Street
9.7 RES/Approving Contract with Otting-House Movers, LLC for Relocation of Homes in Highland Park Neighborhood
- 10. Unfinished Business
10.1 Reasonable Accommodations Request; 328 Washington St
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 3rd Quarter Financial Reports
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment