Anoka City Council 11-18-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. October 28, 2024 Worksession
November 4, 2024 Regular Meeting.
November 13, 2024 Special Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Amending Chapter 22 Business and Service: Establishing Article XIV Regulation of Adult Use Cannabis Businesses. (1st Reading)
- 9.2. ORD/Zoning Text Amendments Related to Cannabis Business Retail Use; Amending Chapter 78 – Zoning, Sections: 78-2 – Definitions, 78-265 – B-1 Highway Business District, 78-266 – B-2 Shopping Center Business District, Section 78-269 – B-5 Regional Business District, Section 78-270 -- B-6 Neighborhood Commercial Business District, 78-316 – Main Street Mixed-use District. (1st Reading)
- 9.3. RES/Approving Lease for Golf Carts at Green Haven Golf Course.
- 9.4. ORD/Accepting Offers for Vacant Lot at River Avenue and Madison Street. (1st Reading)
- 9.5. RES/MMPA Agreement.
- 9.6. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project - Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Authorize Feasibility Report.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Presentation by Proposed Developer for City Owned Property Along Harrison St, Between 2nd Ave and 3rd Ave.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 3rd Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Cost of Service and Electric Rate Study Report.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas
- ADJOURNMENT