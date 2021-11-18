Anoka City Council 11-18-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. September 27, 2021 Worksession. November 1, 2021 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1.Electric Fixed Rate Increase. RES/Approving an Electric Fixed Rate Increase.
- 5.2. On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License & Sunday License; Barboza 7 LLC, dba; Senor Patron Mexican Restaurant, 440 Bunker Lk Blvd NW, Suite106. RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License & Sunday License; Barboza 7 LLC, Senor Patron Mexican Restaurant.
- 5.3. Vacating Public Right-of-Way Highland Park Addition. RES/Vacating Public Right-of-Way Highland Park Addition.
- 5.4. Renewal of Currency Exchange License; Al’$ Check Cashing LLC, 205 E Main St.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Approving an Electric Fixed Rate Increase. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License & Sunday License; Barboza 7 LLC, Senor Patron Mexican Restaurant. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.3. RES/Vacating Public Right-of-Way Highland Park Addition. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.4. RES/Anoka Water Treatment Plant 6 & 8 Expansion; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize the Advertisement for Bid, and Set a Bid Date.
- 9.5. RES/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Approve Purchase of Permanent Easements for Utility Purposes
- 9.6. RES/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Approve Permits for Temporary Construction on City Easements & Parcels for the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 9.7. RES/Opposing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates.
- 9.8. RES/Amending Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County; Elections.
- 9.9. RES/Cancellation of GO Street Improvement 2022 Bond Levy.
- 9.10. ORD/Amending Chpt 78, Article IX, Division 1, Section 78-562, Walls, Fences & Hedges. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1.Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT